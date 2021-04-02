Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,422,522 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,781,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,422,522 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Exxon Mobil worth $774,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.39. 23,194,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,497,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

