Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 902,725 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,387,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 902,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $696,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after purchasing an additional 676,689 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

TSM traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.80. 17,904,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,767,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

