Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,647,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.50% of Raytheon Technologies worth $546,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.28. 6,166,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,505,363. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of -66.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

