Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Update

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 827,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $168,042.68. Insiders have sold a total of 325,186 shares of company stock worth $26,381,467 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,979,000 after purchasing an additional 346,955 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,911,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after acquiring an additional 88,516 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIOD stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.86. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Equities analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

