Diploma (LON:DPLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,267.04

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,267.04 ($29.62) and traded as high as GBX 2,596 ($33.92). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,596 ($33.92), with a volume of 123,368 shares trading hands.

DPLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diploma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,978 ($25.84).

The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,464.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,267.04. The firm has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 59.68.

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

