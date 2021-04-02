Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,273 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $4,693,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 64.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,896. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $191.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.90.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

