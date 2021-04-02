Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Position Decreased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,895 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 36.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 24,902.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

SPXL traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.54. 5,189,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,745,843. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.41. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $87.69.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.