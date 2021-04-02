Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,404 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $297,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $535,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,263 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 74,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.87.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.