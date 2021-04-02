Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,747,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,528 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Discovery worth $45,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 91,440 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Discovery by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 484,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 75,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

