district0x Reaches Market Cap of $193.68 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One district0x coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000541 BTC on major exchanges. district0x has a total market capitalization of $193.68 million and $33.43 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, district0x has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get district0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00052671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,059% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00662164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00069681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028024 BTC.

district0x Profile

DNT is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official website is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.