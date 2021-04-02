DistX (DISTX) Achieves Market Cap of $94,344.57

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One DistX token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. DistX has a total market cap of $94,344.57 and approximately $27,720.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DistX has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00073456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00277737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.65 or 0.00817706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00091603 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010296 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 tokens. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

