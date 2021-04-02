Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Trading Up 1.3%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 1,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEVFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Diversified Royalty from $2.60 to $2.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Diversified Royalty from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $239.44 million, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.