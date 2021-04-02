DMM: Governance Price Tops $0.0752 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00053771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 752.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.99 or 0.00671150 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00028744 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 coins and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

