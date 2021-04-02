DMScript Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One DMScript token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $13.08 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00065969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.48 or 0.00290528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00091408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.94 or 0.00745117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00029508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010031 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,500,000 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

