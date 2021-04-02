DNotes (NOTE) Trading 37.2% Lower Over Last Week

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded down 43.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, DNotes has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar. DNotes has a total market cap of $31,249.32 and $39,774.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DNotes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 285.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Profile

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

