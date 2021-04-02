Dock (DOCK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $32.45 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $76.42 million and $32.45 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DREP (DREP) traded 1,316.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00051207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.75 or 0.00646848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00069600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00027926 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,697,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

