Doctors Coin Reaches Market Cap of $125.18 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $125.18 million and approximately $420,220.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00049406 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 95.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.