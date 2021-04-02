DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of DocuSign worth $54,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in DocuSign by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

DOCU stock opened at $206.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.72 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

