DODO (DODO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $32.48 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One DODO token can currently be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00006691 BTC on popular exchanges. DODO has a total market cap of $841.21 million and approximately $32.48 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DODO has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00066052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00281475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00091979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.32 or 0.00741197 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010004 BTC.

DODO Token Profile

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,679,660 tokens. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

DODO Token Trading

