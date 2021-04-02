Dogecoin (DOGE) One Day Volume Tops $2.00 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion and $2.00 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.88 or 0.00353891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000834 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002378 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,017,654,677 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

