Dogecoin Trading 12.3% Higher This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Dogecoin has a market cap of $7.64 billion and $4.71 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.69 or 0.00344668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000834 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002377 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,017,654,677 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

