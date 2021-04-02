DOGEFI 1-Day Volume Hits $3,539.00 (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One DOGEFI token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DOGEFI has traded up 62.9% against the dollar. DOGEFI has a total market cap of $210,352.04 and approximately $3,539.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00065755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $171.32 or 0.00287322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00092104 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.78 or 0.00742569 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009996 BTC.

DOGEFI Token Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army . The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using US dollars.

