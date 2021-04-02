Doheny Asset Management CA Acquires 5,760 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial accounts for about 1.9% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA owned about 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $42,574,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,756,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after buying an additional 912,314 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,790,000 after buying an additional 521,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $14,454,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

NYSE STAG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.56. 1,350,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,612. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

