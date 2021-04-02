Doheny Asset Management CA Buys 3,025 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Doheny Asset Management CA raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up about 1.3% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 137,834 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,510,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,649. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $135.52 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.83 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,521,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $505,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,040 shares of company stock worth $78,534,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

