Doheny Asset Management CA Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Doheny Asset Management CA decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.4% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,699,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,905,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

MRK stock remained flat at $$77.09 during midday trading on Friday. 8,703,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,073,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

