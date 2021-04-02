Doheny Asset Management CA Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Doheny Asset Management CA cut its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Lexington Realty Trust comprises 1.1% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Doheny Asset Management CA owned approximately 0.06% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,352,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 247,843 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 163,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $11.48. 1,545,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,547. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. Analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

