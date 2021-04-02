Doheny Asset Management CA Invests $1.94 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. DraftKings accounts for about 1.3% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

DKNG traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,294,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,798,520. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

