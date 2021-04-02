Doheny Asset Management CA Lowers Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Doheny Asset Management CA cut its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. FibroGen accounts for approximately 1.7% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Doheny Asset Management CA owned 0.07% of FibroGen worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 45,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 212,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FGEN traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $35.68. 900,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,940. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.