Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 1,500 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,304. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.90 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.84. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Insiders have sold 41,809 shares of company stock worth $6,414,625 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.