Doheny Asset Management CA Takes Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Doheny Asset Management CA owned about 0.05% of Cactus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WHD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cactus by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cactus by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 10.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cactus by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 28.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $381,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589. 24.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WHD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Shares of WHD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. 574,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,083. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

