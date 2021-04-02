Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 174.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 125,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 622.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 362,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 312,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,786.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

