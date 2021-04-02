Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Position Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,379,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ opened at $373.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.82.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.27.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

