Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Update

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 75,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,342,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,588,976.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Donegal Group by 58.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Donegal Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Donegal Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of DGICA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 40,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $452.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.50 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.