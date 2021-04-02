Dora Factory Market Cap Hits $69.82 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for about $46.03 or 0.00077405 BTC on popular exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $69.82 million and $150.93 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded up 83.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00073147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.12 or 0.00281016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.64 or 0.00806543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00089499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009995 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,516,734 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

Dora Factory Coin Trading

