Dragonchain Market Cap Reaches $120.66 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $120.66 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00054636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 754.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.33 or 0.00676908 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028641 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,294,845 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.