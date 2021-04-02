DREP Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $237.39 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 734.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One DREP coin can now be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00004683 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion and approximately $237.39 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DREP has traded 12,134.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00054774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.25 or 0.00673364 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028564 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000853 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.