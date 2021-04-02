DubaiCoin Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $6,118.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 47.8% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00022784 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00017116 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010264 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.