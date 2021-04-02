Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.14 Million

Analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will announce $59.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $249.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.46 million to $251.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $291.43 million, with estimates ranging from $289.03 million to $292.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $212,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 236,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,506.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,602,318 shares of company stock worth $297,055,741 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accenture plc purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,090,091,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $201,715,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,116 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,859 shares during the period. Finally, Chubb Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $98,146,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a PE ratio of -408.73.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

