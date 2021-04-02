Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $62.62 million and $2.04 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00003353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00073456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00277737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.65 or 0.00817706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00091603 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

