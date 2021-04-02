DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Achieves Market Cap of $100.43 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be purchased for about $96.95 or 0.00162413 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $100.43 million and $2.45 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.29 or 0.00293667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.40 or 0.00754549 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00089313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00029266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010100 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Token Profile

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,035,951 tokens. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

DuckDaoDime Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars.

