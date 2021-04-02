Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRE. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE opened at $42.86 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.