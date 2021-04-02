Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,814,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,701 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Duke Realty worth $112,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE opened at $42.86 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

