Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,291.52

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,291.52 ($16.87) and traded as high as GBX 1,332 ($17.40). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,322 ($17.27), with a volume of 174,306 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,113.33 ($14.55).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,293.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,291.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 24.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $8.00.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total transaction of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

Dunelm Group Company Profile (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.