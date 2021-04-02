Dusk Network Price Tops $0.40 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000673 BTC on major exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $146.63 million and $15.75 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00052452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,075.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.74 or 0.00663864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028211 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.