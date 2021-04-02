DX (Group) (LON:DX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.98

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.98 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 667,587 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £174.97 million and a PE ratio of 50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.97.

In other DX (Group) news, insider Paul Goodson purchased 176,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £49,506.80 ($64,680.95).

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

