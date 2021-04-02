Dynamite (DYNMT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $75,472.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $146,964.64 and approximately $75,472.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 791,332 coins and its circulating supply is 370,495 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

