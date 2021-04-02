DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.18

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.18 and traded as high as $16.09. DZS shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 82,778 shares.

DZSI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $429.17 million, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.32.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $88.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million. Analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DZS by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DZS by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in DZS by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DZS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of DZS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

