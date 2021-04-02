e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 67,166 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,804,750.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,542,417.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Tarang Amin sold 39,694 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,150,729.06.

On Friday, March 12th, Tarang Amin sold 65,702 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $1,902,729.92.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,323,630.84.

On Monday, February 1st, Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,485,711.92.

On Thursday, January 21st, Tarang Amin sold 34,622 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $817,079.20.

ELF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. 388,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,471. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $29.24.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 73.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,526 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 207,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 48.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

