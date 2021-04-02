Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

