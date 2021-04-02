Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Down 16.3% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ETO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 59,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,345. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $26.60.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund.
