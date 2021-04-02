Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Down 16.3% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ETO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 59,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,345. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,016,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 37,742 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 24,455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000.

